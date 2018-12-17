Trump: Sessions Should Be ‘Ashamed Of Himself’ For Allowing ‘HOAX’ To Happen

“It looks here as though General Flynn’s defenses are incidental to something larger which is for the prosecution to figure out if it can find a path to Donald Trump without quite knowing what that crime might be. It stops looking like prosecution and more looking like…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

….a persecution of the President.” Daniel Henninger, The Wall Street Journal. Thank you, people are starting to see and understand what this Witch Hunt is all about. Jeff Sessions should be ashamed of himself for allowing this total HOAX to get started in the first place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018