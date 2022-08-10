Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Puts MAGA Legal Talent On Display After FBI Raid
2 hours ago
DOJ Charges Iranian Operative With Plot To Murder Ex-Trump Adviser John Bolton
3 hours ago
Vos Trashes Election ‘Investigation’ He Started After Trump Stabs Him In Back
3 hours ago
MTG Demands To Speak To The Manager After FBI Seizes Rep. Perry’s Phone

Trump To Finally Sit For Deposition In NY Attorney General Investigation

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump sits with his arms crossed during a roundtable discussion on the Safe Reopening of Americas Schools during the coronavirus pandemic, in the East Room of the White House on July 7, ... TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump sits with his arms crossed during a roundtable discussion on the Safe Reopening of Americas Schools during the coronavirus pandemic, in the East Room of the White House on July 7, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 10, 2022 10:00 a.m.

Ex-President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night that he was set to testify the next day in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ (D) civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

Trump wrote on his Twitter knockoff app, TRUTH Social, that he was in New York City to meet with the “racist” attorney general, who is Black (Trump has repeatedly invoked racist tropes baselessly accusing James and other Black prosecutors of being “anti-White”).

“In New York City tonight,” the ex-president wrote. “Seeing racist N.Y.S. Attorney General tomorrow, for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history! My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!”

Trump was referring to the FBI’s bombshell raid of his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, that agents carried out on Monday as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump improperly bringing White House documents to the resort.

The ex-president’s deposition comes after he and his eldest children, Ivanka and Don Jr., spent months fighting James’ subpoena for their testimony.

Ivanka and Don Jr. recently sat for their depositions.

The family’s testimonies had been delayed after Ivana Trump, the former president’s first wife, passed away in July.

James’ civil probe into Trump’s businesses is centered on potential tax fraud and whether Trump falsely inflated the value of his properties to get more favorable loans.

The attorney general announced in January that her office had found “significant evidence” indicating that the Trump Organization “used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions for years.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: