Trump To Finally Sit For Deposition In NY Attorney General Investigation

Ex-President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night that he was set to testify the next day in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ (D) civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

Trump wrote on his Twitter knockoff app, TRUTH Social, that he was in New York City to meet with the “racist” attorney general, who is Black (Trump has repeatedly invoked racist tropes baselessly accusing James and other Black prosecutors of being “anti-White”).

“In New York City tonight,” the ex-president wrote. “Seeing racist N.Y.S. Attorney General tomorrow, for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history! My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!”

Trump was referring to the FBI’s bombshell raid of his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, that agents carried out on Monday as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump improperly bringing White House documents to the resort.

The ex-president’s deposition comes after he and his eldest children, Ivanka and Don Jr., spent months fighting James’ subpoena for their testimony.

Ivanka and Don Jr. recently sat for their depositions.

The family’s testimonies had been delayed after Ivana Trump, the former president’s first wife, passed away in July.

James’ civil probe into Trump’s businesses is centered on potential tax fraud and whether Trump falsely inflated the value of his properties to get more favorable loans.

The attorney general announced in January that her office had found “significant evidence” indicating that the Trump Organization “used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions for years.”