FBI RAIDS MAR-A-LAGO

August 9, 2022
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on March 22, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
August 9, 2022

The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday in a search related to (according to the New York Times) the ex-president’s handling of White House records that he was supposed to turn over at the end of his presidency.

Follow our live coverage below:

