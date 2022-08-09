FBI RAIDS MAR-A-LAGO

The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday in a search related to (according to the New York Times) the ex-president’s handling of White House records that he was supposed to turn over at the end of his presidency.
Follow our live coverage below:
More Less
The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday in a search related to (according to the New York Times) the ex-president’s handling of White House records that he was supposed to turn over at the end of his presidency.
Follow our live coverage below: