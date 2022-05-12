NYT: DOJ Now Investigating Trump Stashing Classified Docs At Mar-A-Lago

Latest
US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after making a video call to the troops stationed worldwide at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida, on December 24, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
May 12, 2022 2:54 p.m.

A Justice Department investigation into ex-President Donald Trump and White House staffers’ handling of 15 boxes of classified documents that were taken to Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida at the end of his presidency is now reportedly underway.

According to the New York Times, the DOJ has moved past the preliminary stage of the inquiry that was reported last month and has now begun a grand jury investigation into the matter.

Prosecutors have subpoenaed the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) for the boxes in recent days, according to the Times (and that subpoena was reportedly one of several DOJ requests to NARA seeking information on the Trump administration in recent months).

Additionally, the DOJ has been requesting interviews from ex-Trump staffers who were at the White House at the end of Trump’s presidency, the Times reports.

Besides digging into how the files ended up at Mar-A-Lago instead of being turned over to NARA as required by law, prosecutors are also reportedly trying to determine if anyone intentionally took the classified documents to Trump’s resort.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera) is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
