Latest
2 hours ago
WSJ: Trump Admin Threatened Iraq’s Access To NY Fed Account Over Proposed Troop Withdrawal
4 hours ago
Trump Indicates He’ll Seek To Block Key Impeachment Witnesses’ Testimonies At Trial
6 hours ago
Iran Admits Military Mistakenly Shot Down Civilian Plane Outside Tehran

Trump Campaign Typo Briefly Celebrates President’s ‘Anti-Semetic Executive Order’

US President Donald Trump shows an executive order regarding anti-semitism during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House December 11, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Ph... US President Donald Trump shows an executive order regarding anti-semitism during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House December 11, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 11, 2020 3:31 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The President’s re-election campaign on Saturday accidentally bragged about him signing “an anti-Semetic [sic] executive order” before cleaning up the mess a few hours later.

A page soliciting supporters’ contact information on Trump’s campaign website Saturday asked them to “Thank President Trump!” for a list of his recent achievements in office.

One of those was “He signed an anti-Semetic [sic] executive order.” BuzzFeed’s Josh Billinson spotted the error, which was eventually changed to reflect that Trump “signed an executive order to combat anti-Semitism.” Archived copies of the page show the initial text.


The item was likely referencing the executive order Trump signed in December regarding Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The law prohibits against discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin — not religion.

But, Trump’s order said, “It shall be the policy of the executive branch to enforce Title VI against prohibited forms of discrimination rooted in anti-Semitism as vigorously as against all other forms of discrimination prohibited by Title VI.”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: