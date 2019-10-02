A Furious Trump Tries To Bully Reporters Into Asking Finnish Prez Questions Instead

Donald Trump repeatedly yelled at reporters to direct their questions at Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on Wednesday as the foreign leader stood by uncomfortably.

During the joint press conference, Trump chafed at journalists’ questions about the House’s impeachment inquiry and a whistleblower’s complaint detailing his infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

When Fox News correspondent John Roberts began to ask a followup question about the complaint, Trump cut him off.

“Do me a favor, ask one of the Finnish — John, John, ask one of the Finnish president,” Trump commanded as Roberts tried to get a word in.

Trump abruptly reversed gears when the Fox News reporter told him, “I think you’ll want to answer this question.”

“Sounds like a good question,” Trump said. “Let me see if I like the question. Go ahead.”

Trump tries to force Fox News reporter John Roberts to ask Finnish president a question pic.twitter.com/3XUqiqR80R — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 2, 2019

Trump’s rage spilled over later on when Reuters journalist Jeff Mason tried to get the President to explain what he wanted Zelensky to do about Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, during the phone call.

“Are you talking to me?” Trump asked in response.

“Yeah, it was a followup of what I just asked you, sir,” Mason said.

“Listen, are you ready? We have the president of Finland,” Trump snapped, pointing at Niinistö. “Ask him a question.”

“I have one for him, I just wanted to follow up on the one that I asked you–” the Reuters reporter replied before a visibly enraged Trump interrupted him.

“Did you hear me? Did you hear me? Ask him a question,” Trump barked while Niinistö chuckled awkwardly. “I’ve given you a long answer. Ask this gentleman a question. Don’t be rude.”

Trump then launched into a tirade about “corrupt” media, which ended with: “Ask the president of Finland a question, please.”

Mason gave up and proceeded to ask Niinistö about his comment to Trump about upholding democracy.

“Are you concerned that that’s not happening?” the reporter asked.