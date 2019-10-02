Latest
30 mins ago
News That Whistleblower Contacted House Intel Becomes Instant GOP Talking Point
38 mins ago
Finnish Reporter Asked The Best Question Of The Trump Press Conference
52 mins ago
Trump Loses His Cool And Threatens ‘Major Lawsuit’ Related To Mueller Probe

A Furious Trump Tries To Bully Reporters Into Asking Finnish Prez Questions Instead

President Donald Trump answers questions during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the East Room of the White House October 02, 2019. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
October 2, 2019 4:16 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Donald Trump repeatedly yelled at reporters to direct their questions at Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on Wednesday as the foreign leader stood by uncomfortably.

During the joint press conference, Trump chafed at journalists’ questions about the House’s impeachment inquiry and a whistleblower’s complaint detailing his infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

When Fox News correspondent John Roberts began to ask a followup question about the complaint, Trump cut him off.

“Do me a favor, ask one of the Finnish — John, John, ask one of the Finnish president,” Trump commanded as Roberts tried to get a word in.

Trump abruptly reversed gears when the Fox News reporter told him, “I think you’ll want to answer this question.”

“Sounds like a good question,” Trump said. “Let me see if I like the question. Go ahead.”

Trump’s rage spilled over later on when Reuters journalist Jeff Mason tried to get the President to explain what he wanted Zelensky to do about Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, during the phone call.

“Are you talking to me?” Trump asked in response.

“Yeah, it was a followup of what I just asked you, sir,” Mason said.

“Listen, are you ready? We have the president of Finland,” Trump snapped, pointing at Niinistö. “Ask him a question.”

“I have one for him, I just wanted to follow up on the one that I asked you–” the Reuters reporter replied before a visibly enraged Trump interrupted him.

“Did you hear me? Did you hear me? Ask him a question,” Trump barked while Niinistö chuckled awkwardly. “I’ve given you a long answer. Ask this gentleman a question. Don’t be rude.”

Trump then launched into a tirade about “corrupt” media, which ended with: “Ask the president of Finland a question, please.”

Mason gave up and proceeded to ask Niinistö about his comment to Trump about upholding democracy.

“Are you concerned that that’s not happening?” the reporter asked.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: