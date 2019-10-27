Trump Claims ISIS Leader’s Death Is A Bigger Deal Than The Killing Of Bin Laden

President Donald Trump made a boastful comparison between ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death and that of al-Queda leader Osama bin Laden on Sunday.

Trump, who frequently compares himself to former President Barack Obama, downplayed the killing of bin Laden under Obama’s leadership by claiming that al-Baghdadi was a more powerful terrorist leader.

“Bin laden was a big thing, but this is the biggest there is,” Trump said during his announcement on al-Baghdadi’s death. “This is the worst ever.”

“Osama bin Laden was big, but Osama bin Laden became big with the World Trade Center,” he continued. “This is a man who built a whole, as he would like to call it, a country, and he was trying to do it again.”

There’s a certain level of irony in Trump’s comments considering how he attacked Obama in 2012 for “claiming credit” for bin Laden’s death.

“All he did is say O.K,” Trump tweeted at the time.

Why don't we ask the Navy SEALs who killed Bin Laden? They don't seem to be happy with Obama claiming credit. All he did is say O.K. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Watch the President below: