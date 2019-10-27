Latest
on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
Gowdy Says He Has ‘No Idea’ If He’ll Join Trump’s Legal Team In Impeachment Probe
3 hours ago
Pence Won’t Say If He Knew Of Trump’s Deal With Ukraine Described By Diplomats
4 hours ago
Gordon Sondland Told Congress There Was Quid Pro Quo In Trump’s Ukraine Scheme

Trump Claims ISIS Leader’s Death Is A Bigger Deal Than The Killing Of Bin Laden

President Donald Trump answers questions while departing the White House on October 03, 2019. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
October 27, 2019 3:27 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump made a boastful comparison between ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death and that of al-Queda leader Osama bin Laden on Sunday.

Trump, who frequently compares himself to former President Barack Obama, downplayed the killing of bin Laden under Obama’s leadership by claiming that al-Baghdadi was a more powerful terrorist leader.

“Bin laden was a big thing, but this is the biggest there is,” Trump said during his announcement on al-Baghdadi’s death. “This is the worst ever.”

“Osama bin Laden was big, but Osama bin Laden became big with the World Trade Center,” he continued. “This is a man who built a whole, as he would like to call it, a country, and he was trying to do it again.”

There’s a certain level of irony in Trump’s comments considering how he attacked Obama in 2012 for “claiming credit” for bin Laden’s death.

“All he did is say O.K,” Trump tweeted at the time.

Watch the President below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: