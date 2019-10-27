Trump Announces The Death Of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is now dead.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice,” Trump said. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

Trump said U.S. Special Operations Forces had “executed a dangerous and daring night time raid” in northwestern Syria and that “no personnel were lost in the operation.”

Baghdadi and three children died after he detonated a suicide vest, according to the President.

“He died after running into a dead end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump said.

