news

Trump Admits It’s ‘Not At All Presidential’ To Attack Media After He Attacks MSNBC Host

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
June 9, 2019 3:11 pm

In a rare moment of self-awareness, President Donald Trump admitted on Saturday night that “it is not at all ‘Presidential'” to constantly attack the media.

“I know it is not at all ‘Presidential’ to hit back at the Corrupt Media, or people who work for the Corrupt Media, when they make false statements about me or the Trump Administration,” Trump tweeted. “Problem is, if you don’t hit back, people believe the Fake News is true.”

The tweet came after Trump went off on a rant about MSNBC’s “Saturday Night Politics” host Donny Deutsch, who called Trump a “despicable human being” for attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on D-Day.

“Little @DonnyDeutsch, whose show, like his previous shoebiz tries, is a disaster, has been saying that I had been a friend of his,” Trump tweeted. “This is false.”

Trump also ranted against the New York Times on Sunday after they reported that most of what Trump got Mexico to agree to was offered months before his threat to slap tariffs on Mexican imports.

