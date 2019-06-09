Latest
Trump Threatens Mexico Tariffs Are Still On The Table While Whining About NYT Report

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images North America
By
June 9, 2019 1:55 pm

President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that his “very profitable” proposed tariffs on Mexican imports are still on the table if there isn’t “great cooperation” between Mexico and the U.S.

Trump was railing against the “Failing” New York Times, which reported on Saturday that most of the terms of his border agreement with Mexico had been decided months before his tariff threat.

“Another false report in the Failing @nytimes,” he tweeted. “We have been trying to get some of these Border Actions for a long time, as have other administrations, but were not able to get them, or get them in full, until our signed agreement with Mexico.”

“There is now going to be great cooperation between Mexico & the USA, something that didn’t exist for decades,” he said in another tweet. “However, if for some unknown reason there is not, we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of Tariffs – But I don’t believe that will be necessary.”

Trump’s tariff threat was panned by both Democrats and Republicans alike, and the GOP threatened to nullify Trump’s national emergency declaration if he went through with the tariffs.

Mexico agreed to boost security at its border with Guatemala and keep asylum seekers waiting in Mexico while their cases are reviewed.

