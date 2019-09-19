Trudeau Apologizes For Wearing Brownface At ‘Arabian Nights’ Gala In 2001

Latest
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press briefing during the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 21, 2017 in New York City. The most pressing issues facing the assembly this year include North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar, and the debate over climate change. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
September 19, 2019 8:10 am
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized for wearing brownface makeup during an “Arabian Nights” themed gala at a school he was teaching at in 2001.

“I shouldn’t have done that. I should have known better and I didn’t. I’m really sorry,” Trudeau told TIME Magazine this week, which first reported on the photo, which was included in the West Point Grey Academy 2000-2001 yearbook.

When TIME asked if he thought the photo was racist, Trudeau said: “Yes it was. I didn’t consider it racist at the time, but now we know better.”

In the photo, Trudeau is seen wearing a turban and robes with darkened makeup on his face, neck and hands. A Vancouver businessman named Michael Adamson reportedly shared the photos with TIME because he felt it should be made public.

Trudeau also admitted that he wore blackface to sing a Jamaican folk song during high school.

“I deeply regret that I did that,” he told TIME.

Read the full TIME piece here. 

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
