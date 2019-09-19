Trudeau Apologizes For Wearing Brownface At ‘Arabian Nights’ Gala In 2001

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized for wearing brownface makeup during an “Arabian Nights” themed gala at a school he was teaching at in 2001.

“I shouldn’t have done that. I should have known better and I didn’t. I’m really sorry,” Trudeau told TIME Magazine this week, which first reported on the photo, which was included in the West Point Grey Academy 2000-2001 yearbook.

When TIME asked if he thought the photo was racist, Trudeau said: “Yes it was. I didn’t consider it racist at the time, but now we know better.”

In the photo, Trudeau is seen wearing a turban and robes with darkened makeup on his face, neck and hands. A Vancouver businessman named Michael Adamson reportedly shared the photos with TIME because he felt it should be made public.

Trudeau also admitted that he wore blackface to sing a Jamaican folk song during high school.

“I deeply regret that I did that,” he told TIME.

Read the full TIME piece here.