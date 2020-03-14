Fox Business Puts Trish Regan On Hiatus After ‘Coronavirus Impeachment Scam’ Monologue

The Fox Business Network anchor Trish Regan has been removed from her prime time slot indefinitely following a troubling monologue earlier this week in which she asserted that the reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic was “yet another attempt to impeach the President.”

“Trish Regan Primetime” is “on hiatus until further notice,” Fox Business Network said in a statement shared with TPM. The New York Times first reported the news.

Regan’s 8 p.m. slot and her 9 p.m. neighbor, “Kennedy,” will be replaced with “long form programming” for the foreseeable future, Fox Business said.

“Due to the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage, we are deploying all resources from both shows for staffing needs during critical market hours,” the network said.

Regan’s Monday night monologue was largely in keeping with President Donald Trump’s own early claims about the novel coronavirus that has spread across the globe: The media and Democrats’ reaction to the virus, Regan said, was “impeachment all over again” and an attempt to hurt the President politically.

“CORONAVIRUS IMPEACHMENT SCAM” read the graphic on screen over Regan’s right shoulder.

A few days later, CNN quoted an unnamed Fox News producer who said Regan and other Fox hosts’ spin on the pandemic was dangerous.

“The attempt to deflect and blame the media and Democrats from Trish Regan, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Lou Dobbs, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld instead of addressing the coronavirus is really irresponsible and hazardous to our viewers,” the unnamed producer said.

On Thursday, CNN quoted an email to employees from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace, announcing upcoming “programming changes” as well as logistical measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including cancelling in-person meetings and reducing in-studio bookings in favor of using Skype or remote studios.

“Please keep in mind that viewers rely on us to stay informed during a crisis of this magnitude and we are providing an important public service to our audience by functioning as a resource for all Americans,” the email read.