Report: Fox Producer Admits Networks’ Pro-Trump Coronavirus Coverage Is ‘Really Irresponsible’

By
|
March 13, 2020 2:21 p.m.
Several hosts at Fox News and Fox Business have been working hard to help President Donald Trump spin his administration’s failure to properly deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as a conspiracy perpetrated by Trump’s enemies–and at least one network producer apparently is worried about the consequences.

On Friday, CNN anchor Brian Stelter reported that an unnamed Fox producer had privately acknowledged to him earlier this week how damaging the two networks’ excessively-pro Trump coverage of the outbreak is.

“The attempt to deflect and blame the media and Democrats from Trish Regan, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Lou Dobbs, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld instead of addressing the coronavirus is really irresponsible and hazardous to our viewers,” the producer said, according to Stelter.

One recent example was Fox Business host Trish Regan’s jaw-dropping tirade on Monday in which she ranted about the “chorus of hate” against the Trump administration’s shoddy handling of the coronavirus, claiming that the criticism was “impeachment all over again” by the media and Democrats, who “don’t care who they hurt.”

“It’s also ironic they’re accusing the media of fear-mongering given our infamous coverage of the migrant caravan back in 2018,” the unnamed Fox producer also told Stelter.

TPM reached out to a representative for both networks and will update this post when we hear back.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
