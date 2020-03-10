Fox Host Claims Coronavirus Is ‘Another Attempt To Impeach’ Trump In Unhinged Rant

Fox Business host Trish Regan had a full-blown meltdown on Monday night while accusing “the liberal media” and Democrats of conspiring to take down President Donald Trump with the fallout of COVID-19.

Regan opened her program with a graphic that said “CORONAVIRUS IMPEACHMENT SCAM” as she blamed Democrats for the plummeting stock market that came as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 26 and infected over 700 Americans as it ripples across the nation.

“The chorus of hate being leveled at the President is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him—and only him—for a virus that originated halfway around the world!” the anchor near-shouted. “This is yet another attempt to impeach the President, and sadly it seems they care very little for any of the destruction they are leaving in their wake –losses in stock market.”

“This is impeachment all over again,” she said after playing clips of various Democrats and commentators criticizing Trump’s response to the virus. “And like with the Mueller investigation, like with Ukraine-gate, they don’t care who they hurt.”

Regan also compared the death toll of the coronavirus in the U.S. to that of the swine flu that emerged in 2009.

“And was there any criticism? No. Because why? Because the media didn’t want to insult their precious President Obama, I suppose,” she said with a snort.

Fox Business’ media office did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Trump himself and other members of his administration have accused the President’s critics and the media of hyping the deadly virus to hurt him politically.

Watch Regan below: