Top Republicans Defend Barr’s Global Effort To Discredit Mueller Probe

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: U.S. Attorney General nominee William Barr chats with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Januar... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: U.S. Attorney General nominee William Barr chats with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee January 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. Barr, who previously served as Attorney General under President George H. W. Bush, was confronted about his views on the investigation being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 1, 2019 9:42 am
Nothing to see here.

That’s what at least two top Republicans are saying amid news that Attorney General Bill Barr has been looking around the world to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Both Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have defended Barr’s moves in the past 24 hours, arguing it’s part of his job in seeking out the origins of the Russia probe.

During an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday evening, Graham said the New York Times and the Washington Post reports — that President Trump and Barr have attempted to communicate with at least three different countries’ leaders to gather information about the origins of the Russia probe — is just an effort to “shut down” Barr’s investigation. Graham also announced he planned to reach out to Australia, the UK and Italy this week to encourage them to cooperate with Barr’s questioning.

Barr has reportedly personally asked intelligence officials from the United Kingdom and Italy to help with his probe into how the Trump-Russia investigation began. The communications with Italian officials included a trip to Italy last week. Barr also reportedly asked Trump to raise the issue with the Australian prime minister. A record of that call was reportedly kept in the same digital lock box where the White House kept records of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president, which is now the center of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

“I want to say on national television, Barr should be talking to Australia, he should be talking to Italy, he should be talking to the UK to find out if their intelligence services worked with out intelligence services improperly to open a counterintelligence investigation of President Trump’s campaign,” Graham said. “ If he’s not doing that, he’s not doing his job, so I’m going to write a letter to all three countries and ask them to cooperate with Barr.”

Cheney, one of the top Republicans in the House, tweeted on Tuesday morning echoing Graham’s remarks, calling Barr’s efforts “unequivocally appropriate” and suggested Democrats are suggesting otherwise because they’re worried he’s “getting close to answers” on the origins of the probe.

Reports on Barr’s and Trump’s global efforts to leverage relationships with foreign leaders for his own political gain comes as Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump’s call with Ukraine intensifies this week. Trump’s attempts to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden are the center of the inquiry.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
