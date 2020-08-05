Top GOPer Pours Cold Water On Trump’s WH Acceptance Speech Idea: ‘Is That Even Legal?’

Latest
on June 24, 2014 in Washington, DC.
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2014. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By
|
August 5, 2020 3:15 p.m.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) doesn’t seem to be on board with President Donald Trump’s potential plan to give his nomination speech at the White House during the Republican National Convention (RNC).

“Is that even legal?” the GOP leader asked while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, according to Politico. “I assume that’s not something that you could do. I assume there’s some Hatch Act issues or something.”

Thune said he hadn’t heard Trump’s comments about the issue, but “I think anything you do on federal property would seem to be problematic.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump told the hosts of “Fox and Friends” that he was “probably” going to give his speech at the White House now that plans to hold the RNC in Jacksonville, Florida have been cancelled.

“It’s the easiest alternative. I think it’s a beautiful alternative,” Trump said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) similarly rejected Trump’s idea, telling MSNBC Wednesday afternoon: “He can’t do that.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
