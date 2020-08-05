Soros Conspiracy Theories And BLM Attacks: 5 Key Moments In Trump’s Fox Interview

President Donald Trump made an appearance on “Fox and Friends” on Wednesday morning, during which he peddled a variety of falsehoods and conspiracy theories while also hinting at possibly giving his virtual Republican National Convention (RNC) acceptance speech at the White House.

Here are the five standout moments from the interview:

George Soros Is Funding Antifa

Trump peddled the infamously anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Democratic mega-donor George Soros is secretly bankrolling the anti-fascist movement known as “antifa,” which has become a political cudgel for conservatives seeking to undermine the recent racial justice protests.

“You have Democrats funding them. They say Soros and they say other people, who knows, but they’re funded,” the President said.

His evidence? “They have signs that were made in a high-class printing shop.”

Trump peddles far-right conspiracy theory that George Soros is funding antifa. pic.twitter.com/qzzpmFouA6 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 5, 2020

Black Lives Matter Is A “Marxist” Organization

While claiming that “nobody has done more for the Black community” than he has (the “one exception” being Abraham Lincoln), Trump attacked the Black Lives Matter activist organization, which has been leading protests against racist police brutality.

“It’s a Marxist group,” he told the Fox News hosts. “It’s a Marxist group that is not looking for good things for our country.”

Trump also claimed Black Lives Matter began with the chant “pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon” about police officers. However, that chant did not come from the organization.

Trump calls Black Lives Matter a "Marxist group." pic.twitter.com/NtFlcKLgYt — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 5, 2020

He’s “Probably” Going To Give Renomination Acceptance Speech At White House

Trump floated the possibility of using the White House as a backdrop while he accepts his GOP presidential nomination during the virtual Republican National Convention (RNC), which would be unprecedented.

“Great, great people making speeches,” he said of his Republican allies slated to speak at the convention. “I will probably do mine live from the White House.”

The President argued that it would be the “easiest, least expensive,” and “very beautiful” location to give his speech.

“We’re thinking about it,” he said.

Trump says he's "thinking about" giving his nomination speech at the White House. pic.twitter.com/dugcCMztZU — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 5, 2020

Trump on potentially giving his RNC speech at the White House: "The easiest, least expensive, and I think very beautiful, would be live from the White House." pic.twitter.com/6zkFewDBmW — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 5, 2020

The First Debate With Biden Needs To Be Sooner

Trump griped about the date of his first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio with Democratic candidate Joe Biden, which is scheduled for September 29.

“It’s at the end of September, and a lot of ballots will already be cast by that time,” he said. “They want to make the debates as late as possible.”

The President also said he “wouldn’t mind” more debates but that it’s “more important” that the first debate be moved up.

Trump says the first debate between him and Biden on September 29 needs to be sooner. pic.twitter.com/l8WdPOXJZX — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 5, 2020

It’ll Be “Very Safe” To Vote In Person In November

In line with his attempts to both downplay the severity of COVID-19 and fight against mail-in voting, Trump claimed that the pandemic will “go away like things go away” and that people will be able to vote in person during the November elections.

“It’s going to be very safe,” he told the “Fox and Friends” hosts.

Yet there is no indication that the virus will be under control by then. In fact, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield predicted last week that the fall and winter months “are probably going to be one of the most difficult times that we have experienced in American public health” because because of “the co-occurrence of COVID and influenza.”