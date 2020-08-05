Latest
3 hours ago
Pompeo Brushes Off Inspector General Resignation In Speedy Presser: ‘This Happens’
UNITED STATES - JULY 23: Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, arrives to the Capitol for a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about the COVID-19 relief plan, on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 hours ago
WH Takes Hard Line, Claiming Self-Imposed Friday Deadline For Unemployment Deal
on June 24, 2014 in Washington, DC.
4 hours ago
Top GOPer Pours Cold Water On Trump’s WH Acceptance Speech Idea: ‘Is That Even Legal?’

‘He Can’t Do That’: Pelosi Blasts Trump For Suggesting He’ll Accept GOP Nom At WH

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urges the Senate to pass the Heroes Act during a news conference in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol July 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. In addition... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urges the Senate to pass the Heroes Act during a news conference in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol July 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. In addition to demanding that the Senate pass additional financial aid legislation to blunt the effects of 40 million jobs lost due to the pandemic, Pelosi also demanded that President Donald Trump enact the Defense Production Act in order to produce more personal protective equipment that would help keep people safe from COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 5, 2020 2:10 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called President Donald Trump a “master of diversion” on Wednesday, accusing the President of using GOP acceptance speech discussions to sideline the suffering of millions of Americans who continue to struggle and lose their lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Once again he is diverting attention from the fact that people are dying in our country,” Pelosi said, referring to Trump’s idea to deliver his GOP nomination acceptance speech at the White House. “Children are hungry. Families are fearing eviction. Workers are concerned about getting money into their pockets.”

Pelosi said that “whether it’s legally wrong or ethically out of the question” the suggestion that political events such as an acceptance speech for the GOP presidential nomination on White House grounds should be rejected outright. “He can’t do that,” she added.

 “For the President of the United States to degrade, once again, the White House as he has done, over and over again, by saying he’s going to completely politicize it is something that should be rejected right out of hand,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s comments follow a report from the Washington Post that the President was considering using the White House’s South Lawn to deliver his convention speech. Trump confirmed during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that he “probably” would give his speech accepting the Republican nomination from White House property later this month.

The issue became a topic of controversy early Wednesday amid questions about the Hatch Act, which provides notable exemptions to the President and Vice President in federal laws that bar the use of government property by federal employees for certain forms of political activity at work.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30