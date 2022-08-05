Latest
17 hours ago
Report: Trump’s Legal Team And DOJ Are In Talks About Jan. 6 Probe
19 hours ago
DOJ Charges Louisville Police Officers In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s Death
21 hours ago
Sandy Hook Attorney Says Jan. 6 Panel And The Feds Are Requesting Alex Jones’ Phone Records

Surprise! Indicted MAGA Clerk’s $255k Primary Recount Goes Nowhere

Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado... Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 5, 2022 9:53 a.m.

It’s confirmed: Hardline election denier Tina Peters, the indicted Mesa County clerk in Colorado, lost the GOP primary for secretary of state — and lost by a whole lot.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) announced on Thursday that the recount Peters had requested after making unfounded claims of voter fraud only confirmed the results of the election, where the winner, Pam Anderson, had steamrolled Peters by a 14-point margin.

The vote tallies included in Griswold’s announcement show that Peters gained 13 votes — but so did Anderson. A third candidate, Mike O’Donnell, gained 11 votes.

“The recounts are complete and confirm once again that Colorado elections are safe and secure,” Griswold said. “Accepting the outcome of free and fair elections is a cornerstone of American democracy. Disinformation and frivolous lawsuits do not change the fact that there are winners and losers in an election.”

The secretary of state also applauded the election workers who administered the recount.

“In the face of unparalleled pressure and scrutiny, they have stayed focused on our ultimate goal: ensuring that every eligible Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated voter has their voice heard,” she said. “Repeating a lie over and over does not make it true. Colorado’s elections are secure, and voters’ [sic] can be confident in them.”

Peters’ campaign did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

However, a lawsuit Peters had filed against Griswold on Wednesday suggests that the clerk is unlikely to accept the recount results: In it, Peters complained about Dominion Voting Systems’ equipment (the central villain in MAGAland’s 2020 election conspiracy theories) being used to tally the votes, and demanded another recount.

Peters was required to cough up $255,912.33 to pay for the recount bid.

Per Griswold’s announcement, the money will be used to cover the cost of the recount, and Peters will get back whatever amount of cash is left over afterward.

With her secretary of state bid confirmed dead, Peters is now forced to focus on her criminal case: a Colorado grand jury indicted Peters for 10 felony and misdemeanor charges after she allegedly gave an unauthorized person access to her office’s voting machine data, which was eventually leaked online.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: