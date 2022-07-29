Indicted MAGA Clerk Pours Quarter Million Dollars Into Recount Gambit

Latest
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado... Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 29, 2022 1:04 p.m.

Tina Peters, Colorado’s indicted Mesa County clerk and Big Lie acolyte, has had to dig deep into her pockets to drag out the GOP primary for Colorado secretary of state where she got eaten alive last month.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s (D) office announced on Thursday that it had received the required payments from Peters and Lynda Zamora Wilson, a Republican candidate in a state Senate race, to hold discretionary statewide recounts in their respective primaries.

“The recounts will be conducted in accordance with the law, and will be finished by Aug. 4,” Griswold said.

Peters forked over a hefty sum of $255,912.33, the secretary of state’s office confirmed in an email to TPM.

The county clerk had initially tried to get around Griswold’s office in her recount bid last week by emailing almost all of Colorado’s county clerks individually requesting the recount.

One of the counties Peters reached out to was the Mesa County clerk’s office –- even though she’s prohibited from contacting anyone who works there as a condition for her release amid the criminal proceedings against her.

Peters, an outspoken election fraud conspiracy theorist, has been charged with multiple felonies in connection to a scheme in which she allegedly gave an unauthorized person access to her office’s voting machine data that was eventually leaked online.

A devotee to ex-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election denial cause, Peters is trying to play the same card with her own bid for office after her rival, Pam Anderson, crushed her by 14 points in the Republican secretary of state primary.

“I’m sorry we had faith in the system once again,” Peters lamented on election night.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
