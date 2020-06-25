Latest
3 hours ago
West Virginia Gov. Forces Top Health Official To Resign After Questioning Accuracy Of COVID-19 Data
AIKEN, SC - OCTOBER 2: Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina speaks to voters at a town hall meeting October 2, 2015 in Aiken, South Carolina. The former CEO of Hewlett Packard has enjoyed a rise in the polls since the second republican debate placing her into the top three with Donald Trump and Ben Carson. Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Ex-Trump GOP Rival Carly Fiorina Says She’s Voting For Biden
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 06: A New York Labor Department office is viewed in Manhattan
3 hours ago
Nearly 1.5 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims

Sen. Tim Scott Accuses Democrats Of Playing ‘Race Politics’ In Police Reform Bill

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 10: U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks at a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee hearing on June 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. The committee is examining the implementation of the C... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 10: U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks at a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee hearing on June 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. The committee is examining the implementation of the CARES Act, which has handed out billions of dollars of government-backed forgivable loans to small-business owners that keep employees on their payroll. (Photo by Al-Drago-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 25, 2020 11:46 a.m.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) accused congressional Democrats of playing “race politics” when they largely rejected a police reform bill he drafted in the Senate on Wednesday. 

Scott told “Fox & Friends” in an interview on Thursday that Democrats did not believe Republicans would draft a bill that might suit them.

“I think they took a leap back because they don’t want this president to have a victory on another serious issue confronting the minority communities,” Scott told the “Fox & Friends” hosts. “This is pure, pure race politics at its worst.”

Scott also backed President Trump’s response to calls for police reform as “nearly perfect” in a Wednesday night interview with Fox News commentator Sean Hannity.

The GOP’s sole Black senator’s comments come after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to apologize for criticizing the proposal, which she said “does nothing” in legislating much-needed reforms to a system that has routinely discriminated against and brutalized Black people.

Scott’s proposal would incentivize police departments to make reforms in exchange for grant funding and would curtail but not ban the use of chokeholds, which was used in the police killing of George Floyd last month. It also would require data to be collected on police use of force and like the House bill, make lynching a federal hate crime.

House Democrats are expected to pass their own sweeping package of reforms on Thursday in a move that will likely land poorly with Senate Republicans who are not likely to make a deal after Democrats struck down Scott’s bill on Wednesday.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30