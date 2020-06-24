Pelosi Will ‘Absolutely, Positively Not’ Apologize For Bashing Senate GOP Police Reform Bill

Latest
UNITED STATES - JUNE 18: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/POOL)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 18: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/POOL)
By
|
June 24, 2020 12:49 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday refused to apologize for her remark the day before that Senate Republicans are trying to “get away with murder” with their police reform bill.

During an interview with CBS News Radio on Tuesday, Pelosi was pressed on whether she thinks that Democrats and Republicans can come to a compromise on the police reform bill in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Pelosi argued that Republicans are “trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd” with their proposed bill.

Shortly after Pelosi criticized the Senate Republicans’ police reform bill, the Senate Republican Communications Center tweeted that the House Speaker owes Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the author of the GOP’s bill and the sole black Republican senator, an apology.

Senate Democrats are expected on Wednesday to block the Republican bill during a procedural vote. Democrats argue that the GOP bill is “not salvageable” and have demanded that their colleagues across the aisle negotiate a more bipartisan solution before it comes to the floor.

The House Speaker stood by her remark during an interview on MSNBC the next day, saying that she would “absolutely, positively not” apologize for it.

“The fact is — people say: I think you in the press have given them far too much credit for a bill that does nothing,” Pelosi said. “You’re saying, you have (your) bill, they have theirs. Our bill does something, their bill does nothing.”

Pelosi went on to slam Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who she suggested should “open this up again” and have “an open Judiciary Committee consideration of a bill where they could come together and get something done.”

Watch Pelosi’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
