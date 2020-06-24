Pelosi Will ‘Absolutely, Positively Not’ Apologize For Bashing Senate GOP Police Reform Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday refused to apologize for her remark the day before that Senate Republicans are trying to “get away with murder” with their police reform bill.

During an interview with CBS News Radio on Tuesday, Pelosi was pressed on whether she thinks that Democrats and Republicans can come to a compromise on the police reform bill in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Pelosi argued that Republicans are “trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd” with their proposed bill.

Shortly after Pelosi criticized the Senate Republicans’ police reform bill, the Senate Republican Communications Center tweeted that the House Speaker owes Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the author of the GOP’s bill and the sole black Republican senator, an apology.

Senate Democrats are expected on Wednesday to block the Republican bill during a procedural vote. Democrats argue that the GOP bill is “not salvageable” and have demanded that their colleagues across the aisle negotiate a more bipartisan solution before it comes to the floor.

The House Speaker stood by her remark during an interview on MSNBC the next day, saying that she would “absolutely, positively not” apologize for it.

“The fact is — people say: I think you in the press have given them far too much credit for a bill that does nothing,” Pelosi said. “You’re saying, you have (your) bill, they have theirs. Our bill does something, their bill does nothing.”

Pelosi went on to slam Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who she suggested should “open this up again” and have “an open Judiciary Committee consideration of a bill where they could come together and get something done.”

Watch Pelosi’s remarks below:

Pelosi says she will "absolutely, positively not" apologize for remark that Senate Republicans are "trying to get away with murder" of George Floyd with police reform bill pic.twitter.com/rKjJTDvq4d — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) June 24, 2020