© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News

The Brief: The Future of Trump’s Retribution Campaign Goes Before Congress

Here’s a look at a few things TPM is following this morning.
by
07.15.26 | 8:15 am
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche departs after a meeting with Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), not pictured, on Capitol Hill on July 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. Blanche will testify tomo... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche departs after a meeting with Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), not pictured, on Capitol Hill on July 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. Blanche will testify tomorrow at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Todd Blanche and Jay Clayton Are on the Hill

Two figures who will play decisive roles in the future of the Trump retribution and election-meddling agenda will be on Capitol Hill for their Senate confirmation hearings today. 

Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche will be before the Judiciary Committee for hearings Wednesday and Thursday. And Jay Clayton — Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence and the current U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York — will be before the Intelligence Committee. 

Blanche, Trump’s former personal lawyer, has since January 2025 played a central role in a DOJ that has become a tool of the president in a way not seen in recent American history. The Trump II Department has been defined by its attempts to target the president’s perceived enemies, which were reinvigorated around the time Blanche was seeking Trump’s nomination: that period saw the indictment of former FBI director James Comey over his sea shells picture, and the settlement creating a slush fund that could be used to pay the president’s allies. A federal judge, in an extraordinary decision, this week found that case to be a manipulation of the judicial process, with Trump’s own government on both ends of the suit.

New examples of DOJ politicization continued to emerge in the days before the hearing: the DOJ sent subpoenas to law firms about the deals the White House struck with them last year, sent subpoenas to the New York Times about its reporting on Trump’s Qatari-donated Air Force One, and threatened to prosecute state election officials.

Blanche’s confirmation is likely, but not assured. The committee has some Republican skeptics: Two senators who owe the end of their careers to Trump, Thom Tillis (R-NC) and John Cornyn (R-TX), have said they want answers from Blanche on the slush fund. Tillis has also said he will press Blanche to condemn January 6.

It’s unclear, of course, whether these senators would truly withhold their vote — and endure Trump and his supporters’ wrath — regardless of what Blanche says.

There’s less suspense around Clayton’s nomination for intelligence chief. After the Bill Pulte experience — he’s currently overseeing a review of thousands of documents to substantiate Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election — senators seem to feel eager to get someone passingly normal in the role. That relief may be ill-founded: Clayton has done his own part to display his loyalty to Trump in recent weeks, signing off on the subpoenas to the New York Times and expressing frustration with California’s slow but very normal ballot counting process. Given the way in which both Tulsi Gabbard and Pulte have weaponized the DNI role, turning it dramatically from the purpose Congress intended for it, senators should have some tough questions for Clayton — even if his ultimate confirmation is in little doubt. 

This Month’s Iran War Is Totally Different From The Iran War We Did Earlier This Year, White House Insists

IRAN – JULY 13: In this handout footage provided by the U.S Department of Defense, U.S. sea drones strike a submarine and a ship maintenance facility on July 13, 2026 in an undisclosed area of Iran. (Handout photo by U.S. Department of Defense via Getty Images)

The much-discussed 60-day clock under the War Powers Resolution has become something of a punchline, one that the Trump administration re-upped this week. 

  • Under the law, if the executive branch begins hostilities, it starts a 60-day clock. By the 60-day point, the president has to either obtain authorization from Congress or end the operation. 
  • The Iran War has seen the White House try to skirt this law through semantics, first insisting there was no war and later insisting the ceasefire halted the war, despite the fact that troops remained in the region and that, every few days, the ceasefire collapsed into fighting. 
  • Now that the ceasefire has thoroughly and resoundingly ended, Trump this week sent a notification to Congress that the U.S. was again at war with Iran. To be clear: a new war. A new clock. Or so they seem to claim. 
  • Some news outlets went with the White House framing on this, writing that the administration gets another 60-day clock for military action. That is, shall we say, a generous framing of the issue. 
  • Another perspective came from a go-to scholar on this stuff for TPM, Brian Finucune. “The point of these reports is to support the fiction that somehow these strikes are distinct hostilities governed by a different clock under the WPR,” he wrote
  • At stake here, of course, is whether Congress retains its constitutional authority to declare war — a division of power that has rarely been observed in practice.

Tabs

  • MS Now confirms Trump’s big speech tomorrow will delve heavily into election conspiracy theories based on his administration’s new review of documents. It notes that the material is being gathered by Pulte and right-wing journalist John Solomon.
  • Even other Republican senators are embracing conspiracy theories about their colleagues Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, write Kate Riga and Nicole LaFond for TPM.

Woman of the Hour

It’s Sen. Susan Collins (R-NE), trumpeting as her doing a reported administration decision to halt most ICE traffic stops after a 26-year-old father was killed by federal agents in her state — a tragedy inevitably interpreted through the lens of the midterms. 

Are We At War?

Still at war. 

John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
Includes: 
28
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. First, off to the Y for daily de stressing

  2. Seems like as good as campaign slogan as anything:
    Vote republican if you want to sacrifice your children’s future to the god of retribution.
    Retribution swings both ways though.

    Make your choice:
    Vote Red for Retribution.
    Or vote D for Democracy.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

22 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for msm Avatar for DuckmanGR Avatar for sniffit Avatar for debg Avatar for mch Avatar for left_in_washington_state Avatar for generalsternwood Avatar for ronbyers Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for southerndem Avatar for bcgister Avatar for zenicetus Avatar for ladyfair Avatar for Fire_Joni_Ernst Avatar for ClutchCargo

Continue Discussion
LATEST
News
Trump Administration May Add Immigration Status Question on Census to Influence Apportionment, Experts Warn
07.15.26 | 3:53 pm
News
Cornyn Says He’s Undecided on Blanche Over Acting AG’s Response to Questions About Slush Fund
07.15.26 | 1:45 pm
News
DNI Nominee Clayton’s Answers on Election Integrity Are Too Cute by Half
07.15.26 | 12:24 pm
News
Idaho Voters Will Get the Chance to Overturn One of the Strictest Abortion Bans in the Country
07.15.26 | 10:48 am