© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News

The Brief: Majority Leader Thune Tries to Dismiss Trump’s Latest SAVE Act Demands

Here’s a look at a few things TPM is following this morning.
by
07.28.26 | 8:12 am
US Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Republican from South Dakota, greets US President Donald Trump as he steps off Air Force One upon arriving at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota on July 3, 2026. Trump is hea... US Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Republican from South Dakota, greets US President Donald Trump as he steps off Air Force One upon arriving at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota on July 3, 2026. Trump is heading to South Dakota where he will deliver remarks at Mt. Rushmore. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

‘Yeah, That’s Not Going to Happen’

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and other Senate Republicans are resisting two aspects of Donald Trump’s latest demand that they pass the SAVE Act voter suppression bill: they don’t want to give up or delay their August recess to do so, and they don’t want to nuke the filibuster.

Scrapping the filibuster would allow the SAVE Act to pass with 51 instead of 60 votes. “Yeah, that’s not going to happen,” Thune told ABC News yesterday.

“If the result is only achieved by nuking the legislative filibuster, we don’t have the votes to do that and so that’s not a — that’s just not a realistic option,” he reportedly added.

Trump in recent days has again demanded that both Houses of Congress turn their attention to the SAVE Act and the SAVE Act alone. He has threatened not to sign any legislation until the SAVE Act is passed. In a Monday Truth Social post, he insisted that the Senate delay its recess, and that it nuke the filibuster. “Stupidity always brings LOSING & DEATH!” he warned Thune. Other, vocal right-wing senators, including Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rick Scott (R-FL), are also calling for recess to be delayed.

Thune also dismissed the demands to nix recess, saying it was pointless for the Senate to stay in session without adequate votes for the SAVE Act.

All of this doesn’t entirely close the door on Trump’s push. The House and Senate still have some maneuvers they can try to advance the SAVE Act through budget reconciliation in the next few days, Punchbowl writes. And while the kind of SAVE Act that could be accomplished through reconciliation is not as dramatic as the sweeping election overhaul Trump has been pushing, it would still be ample reason for concern, as law professor and longtime congressional advisor Charles Teifer wrote for us last week.

Trump’s Attempt to Control Elections Through Executive Order Arrives at SCOTUS

A prong of Trump’s attack on the midterms has reached the Supreme Court, the first to do so. It has immediately become one of the most significant issues before the Court.

  • Yesterday afternoon, the administration asked the Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings that have blocked his executive order on elections from March.
  • The March order was not his only attempt to seize control of election processes through executive action, but it was one of the most sweeping: it called for federal agencies to compile lists of eligible voters, and for them to exercise control over who can vote by mail.
  • The Constitution gives the executive branch no role in setting election rules.
  • There are other reasons the Court might be expected to turn the administration back. “If the Supreme Court followed its own guidance with any consistency, the Purcell principle — which prevents courts from changing voting procedures close to elections — would have some heft here, as the administration is demanding enormous and ill-defined changes when the midterms are already underway in many states,” Kate Riga wrote for TPM yesterday. “In recent years, though, the Roberts Court has tended to invoke or ignore Purcell in accordance with Republican preferences.”
  • Not unrelatedly, a new Gallup poll finds the Supreme Court’s approval has hit a record low.

Tabs

  • Trump recently urged RFK Jr. to do more to investigate supposed links between autism and vaccines, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The political operative who recruited Graham Platner was himself credibly accused of sexual assault, Marisa Kabas reports for the Handbasket.
  • The very extreme far-right candidate James Fishback beat an attempt to kick him off the ballot over questions of his residency, the Miami Herald reports.

Man of the Hour

It’s Sen. Mitch McConnell, not yet back in Congress and drawing demands from Kentucky’s governor Andy Beshear (D) that he “directly, verbally” address his constituents to explain what’s going on.

Are We at War?

Sort of. Trump claims there is a “good chance” for a deal with Iran during this lull. Hear that, stock market?

John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
Includes: 
22
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Phones are too damn high
    Apple is launching a new leasing program to make iPhones, Macs and other products feel more affordable at a time when electronics prices are climbing and consumers are holding onto devices longer.

  5. Blame the AI investors. The reason Apple is raising prices now on everything from phones, to iPads, to MacBooks is the RAM manufacturing companies’ shift away from consumer-oriented RAM to high-speed data center RAM where they can make more money. Apple wants to keep the same margins, so up goes the price.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

16 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for padfoot Avatar for spiderpig Avatar for 1gg Avatar for becca656 Avatar for arrendis Avatar for mch Avatar for darcy Avatar for darrtown Avatar for benthere Avatar for southerndem Avatar for 21zna9 Avatar for pmaroneyb Avatar for zenicetus Avatar for ClutchCargo

Continue Discussion
LATEST
News
While One Challenge to Trump’s Election Order Reaches SCOTUS, He Notches Early Win in Parallel Case
07.28.26 | 12:11 pm
News
Federal Judges Chastise Trump’s Justice Department for ‘Unlawful,’ ‘Unethical’ and ‘Unseemly’ Conduct
07.28.26 | 11:49 am
Morning Memo
Another ICE Protester Prosecution Bites the Dust
07.28.26 | 9:42 am
News
Kentucky Gov. Demands McConnell Give Verbal Address as Proof He Can Serve
07.28.26 | 9:23 am