© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News

Senate Poised to Once Again Collapse Into Chaos Over SAVE Act 

Trump warns of “LOSING & DEATH” as he calls on Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to cancel the upcoming recess and abolish the filibuster — all for the sake of the SAVE Act.
by
07.27.26 | 12:33 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement on American nuclear innovation in the Oval Office at the White House on July 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is signing multiple e... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement on American nuclear innovation in the Oval Office at the White House on July 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is signing multiple executive orders targeting the nuclear energy sector and easing rules for new reactors and nuclear fuel supply chains. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images) MORE LESS

President Donald Trump on Monday morning called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to cancel the upper chamber’s lengthy August recess until they pass the SAVE America Act — the voter suppression bill the president and his MAGA allies have been obsessively pushing Congress to pass for months.

“John Thune should not allow the United States  Senate to “leave town” until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “The Dumocrats will do it on day one, and can’t believe how lucky they got with this Senate leadership. Remember, stupidity always brings LOSING & DEATH!”

Trump’s call for the Senate to stay in town and pass the far-right voter suppression bill comes just after one of the bill’s most passionate advocates — Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) — called on Thune to cancel the scheduled recess over the weekend.

X

Lawmakers typically use these lengthy recesses to campaign at home. With the upcoming midterm elections and some tough Senate races ahead — including in Maine, Alaska and Ohio — senators are banking on using the recess to campaign and connect with voters.

But despite that reality, a handful of vocal right-wingers joined in on Lee’s calls.

“I stand with @basedmikelee. I will vote to stay in session unless we have passed the SAVE America Act. The American people expect us to deliver. They deserve secure elections,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) chimed in.

“The Senate needs to stay in session until we can get the SAVE America Act to the floor and passed,” Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) agreed on X.

It’s unclear how effective the push from the president and the proponents of the bill will be. 

Trump has made calls to end the filibuster before. The proponents of the bill have also called on Thune to use the so-called “talking filibuster” to try and pass the bill. None of them swayed Thune.

Even if the Senate stays in session over August, Thune does not have the votes to pass the SAVE America Act in its current form or without blowing up long standing Senate procedures. 

The Majority Leader has said over and over again that he does not have the votes to pass the bill. 

Last week Thune even called out the White House for their incessant push on the issue.

“Instead of pointing the finger at Republicans, they might think about going after the people who are stopping it on the floor, which is the Democrats. And if there are Republicans that they think are gettable, get on the phone. Let’s get them to yes,” Thune said in response to a comment from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying Trump’s “patience is running out” on the SAVE Act. 

“She or somebody else ought to get on the phone and get the votes, right?” Thune told reporters.

As Thune mentioned, not all Senate Republicans are on board with passing the voter suppression bill. Earlier this month, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) warned he will oppose any effort to implement the SAVE America Act before the 2026 midterms, saying that it would cause chaos across the country to change voting rules this close to an election. 

Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
Includes: 
20
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. I think I see another flaw in DonOLD- he has problems with timing. Well timing and evidence that can stand up to changing how people vote when the states are in control voting.

  2. Do not assume you have my consent.

    Oh, so Republicans care about consent now? For themselves only, of course.

  3. deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT,

    What the hell does that mean?

  4. “The SAVE Act would cause chaos around the country.”
    –Republican Congressional Leadership

    That’s what it’s supposed to do.

    The federal government will create chaos (legally?), then simply must step into local elections to determine that all Republicans “really” won and must be sworn in. The Court should be able to figure it all out in two weeks.

    Or maybe two years.

  5. Mango Mussolini must be STOPPED. John Thune is a wuss.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

14 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for daveminnj Avatar for msm Avatar for sniffit Avatar for sparrowhawk Avatar for lastroth Avatar for davcbr Avatar for ronbyers Avatar for hoagie Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for benthere Avatar for jmacaz Avatar for coprophagoussmile Avatar for bcgister Avatar for rascal_crone Avatar for cantaresf Avatar for Fire_Joni_Ernst Avatar for Le_Monde_Inverse Avatar for GypsyDanger

Continue Discussion
LATEST
Where Things Stand
Sherrill Signals She Won’t Hand Over Names of Noncitizens Who Voted as DOJ Seeks Scapegoats
07.27.26 | 5:01 pm
News
The Trump Admin’s New Teen Pregnancy Prevention Plan Hinges on MAHA and Abstinence
07.27.26 | 11:38 am
Morning Memo
Another Abrego Garcia: Man Unlawfully Deported Twice
07.27.26 | 11:00 am