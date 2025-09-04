Latest
4 hours ago
DOJ Takes Tariff Fight to SCOTUS, Opening a New Avenue for Court to Expand Trump’s Power
21 hours ago
Texas AG Ken Paxton Headlining ‘Gun Rights’ Event With Well-Known Jan. 6 Rioter
1 day ago
Former Fox News Producer With History of Racist Social Media Posts Lands New Gig at EEOC

Texas Picks The Abortion Fight Everyone Saw Coming

KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JULY 11: President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott hold hands during a round table event at the Hill Country Youth Event Center to discuss last week's flash flooding on July 11, 2025 in... KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JULY 11: President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott hold hands during a round table event at the Hill Country Youth Event Center to discuss last week's flash flooding on July 11, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Trump traveled to Texas one week after flash flooding along the Guadalupe River swept through cities, mobile home parks and summer camps, killing 120 people. Ninety-six of those killed were in Kerr County, where the toll includes at least 36 children. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 4, 2025 11:42 a.m.
15
Start your day with TPM. 
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

The Texas Senate passed new bounty hunter-style abortion legislation Wednesday night to quash mailed abortion pills, targeting a method that has slipped through the cracks of abortion bans and contributed to the slight rise in the total number of abortions since the Supreme Court decided Dobbs.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), staunchly anti-abortion, is expected to sign it. 

The bill would allow people to sue the manufacturers, deliverers and providers of mailed abortion pills for damages. It sets up a long-predicted abortion showdown: red state abortion bans versus blue state shield laws. Many blue states passed such laws after Dobbs, specifically to protect providers and patients in their states from red state prosecution. 

The case law here is thin and the central questions largely untested. How far can states’ laws extend out of their territory? 

“Patients leaving the state to access care, get the procedure and come home is one thing,” Jessie Hill, associate dean and reproductive rights scholar at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, told TPM. “But when you’re sending pills into a state, you are reaching into that state in a sense.”

Texas’ thirst to prosecute blue state doctors has already reached the courts in a different case. 

In late 2024, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) sued a New York doctor for allegedly prescribing abortion medication to a Texas resident (the medication was allegedly discovered by the Texas woman’s partner, whom she did not tell about her pregnancy). When the provider did not appear in court, under cover of New York’s shield law, Paxton sought a $100,000 penalty, filed in New York.

Acting Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck declined to file Paxton’s motion. 

“In accordance with the New York State Shield Law, I have refused this filing and will refuse any similar filings that may come to our office,” he said. 

Paxton pushed Bruck to reconsider in July; the clerk again declined. 

“The rejection stands. Resubmitting the same materials does not alter the outcome,” he wrote in a press release. “While I’m not entirely sure how things work in Texas, here in New York, a rejection means the matter is closed.” 

Texas’ new legislation, by design, will be difficult to preemptively challenge, as it’s enforced by ordinary citizens. A legal clash is likely only after someone is sued under it. 

“They’re trying to provoke a fight over the Comstock Act,” Hill said, referencing an 1873 federal law banning the mailing of abortifacients that the anti-abortion movement has been eyeing to ban mailing the medication.

Texas has been increasingly citing the Comstock Act in other legal attacks on abortion access, including in its effort to join a red-state attack on mifepristone. That zombified case is the latest iteration of an effort that the unanimous Supreme Court rejected for lack of standing last June. It’s dragged on at U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s court, where a random assortment of red states has tried to reinvigorate it under the infamously anti-abortion judge, despite the litigation having no jurisdictional ties to north Texas, where his courtroom is based. Texas is currently trying to remedy that problem, asking to join the case earlier this month.

The fight over medication abortion is the fundamental one that will shape the post-Dobbs world. The anti-abortion movement has been stunningly successful, even pre-Dobbs, in regulating surgical abortion out of existence in large swaths of the country. Medication abortion, though, which has steadily increased in popularity, has proven much harder to track and kill. 

“It feels like we’re in a Prohibition-like era,” Hill said. “A ban doesn’t mean abortions stop happening.” 

It’s no surprise that Texas, so often the laboratory for pushing the bounds of anti-abortion absolutism, is preparing to do battle against its fellow states to outlaw the abortion method, on the dependably friendly terrain of the Supreme Court.

15
Start your day with TPM. 
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
15
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Thank you for all your hard work reporting on this, Kate.

  2. (post deleted by author)

  3. “While I’m not entirely sure how things work in Texas, here in New York, a rejection means the matter is closed.”

    In Texas, rejection means you force your will on the unwilling.

    It’s their same attitude toward sex.

  4. America is so big it thinks it is the world. Texas is so big it thinks it is America.

  5. Avatar for 1gg 1gg says:

    First of all, isn’t the mail as in the USPS, private and isn’t tampering with the mail a crime?

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

9 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for davitydave Avatar for padfoot Avatar for 1gg Avatar for lastroth Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for cjbinks Avatar for sharong Avatar for isakindamagic Avatar for brian512 Avatar for coprophagoussmile Avatar for bcgister Avatar for rascal_crone Avatar for dogselfie Avatar for doncoolidge

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor for News:
Deputy Editor for Audience and Strategy:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: