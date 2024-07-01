Latest
Supreme Court Gives Trump Immunity For Official Acts, Threatening Jan. 6 Prosecution

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh (Photo by Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
July 1, 2024 10:40 a.m.
1
In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court Monday ruled that presidents get “presumptive immunity” for official acts they took as president. 

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, added that “there is no immunity for unofficial acts.”

The three liberal justices dissented. Justice Amy Coney Barrett only joined the majority in part, and also wrote a solo concurrence. Justice Clarence Thomas also wrote a concurrence alone, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote an additional dissent.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

Read the ruling here:

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
