Supreme Court Gives Trump Immunity For Official Acts, Threatening Jan. 6 Prosecution

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court Monday ruled that presidents get “presumptive immunity” for official acts they took as president.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, added that “there is no immunity for unofficial acts.”

The three liberal justices dissented. Justice Amy Coney Barrett only joined the majority in part, and also wrote a solo concurrence. Justice Clarence Thomas also wrote a concurrence alone, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote an additional dissent.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

