Supporter Fat Shamed By Trump: ‘I Love The Guy, And I Don’t Care What He Said’

The Trump supporter whose weight the President mocked at a rally in New Hampshire Thursday said Saturday that “I don’t like bullies.”

But he wasn’t talking about Trump.

“He is my president, I love the guy, and I don’t care what he said,” Frank Dawson, who said he’d spent 31 years as a U.S. Marshal, told Fox News’ Griff Jenkins.

Trump said, after mistaking Dawson as part of a group of nearby protesters: “That guy’s got a serious weight problem. Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please.”

Rather, Dawson was referring to the protesters seated near him at Thursday’s rally, the ones who initially drew Trump’s attention.

“I don’t like bullies and they were trying to bully their way into being recognized,” Dawson said. “It was Donald Trump’s night.”

Dawson said he’d had a “hanky feeling” about the people sitting next to him. After their protest started, Dawson said he was “successful” in taking away their signs.

Dawson confirmed that he’d received a voicemail from the President, and confirmed that the President didn’t apologize to him — something the White House stressed to reporters Friday.

“He was appreciative of the fact that I dealt with those protesters,” Dawson said.

Jenkins ended the interview by asking Dawson if he was following Trump’s advice and “taking any measures to lose any pounds?”

“I go to the gym four to five days a week, I use the elliptical,” Dawson said. “I may have a little bit of excess in the stomach area, but that’s because I like Bud Light.”