Trump Calls Fan He Fat Shamed, Told Him He Appreciates His Support

President Donald Trump left a voicemail Friday for the fan he fat shamed the night before, thanking him for his support and saying that he mistook him for a protester, the White House told reporters.

According to the New York Times, the White House emphasized that Trump did not apologize in the course of the call.

As protesters were being ushered out of Trump’s rally in New Hampshire Thursday night, the President thought a man in a “Trump 2020″ shirt, Frank Dawson, was one of them.

“That guy’s got a serious weight problem. Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please,” Trump said of Dawson. “Got a bigger problem than I do.”

Dawson, who was interviewed by Fox News after the rally, was unperturbed by the President’s rudeness.

“I think he thought I was part of it, but I wasn’t,” Dawson said of the heckling. “Everything’s good. I love the guy. He’s the best thing that ever happened to this country.”