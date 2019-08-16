Trump Accidentally Fat Shames One Of His Own Supporters At Rally

President Donald Trump’s Thursday night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire was briefly interrupted by protesters.
According to the Associated Press, as they were led out, a man wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt shook his fist in support of the President. But from the stage, Trump mistook the fan as one of the hecklers.
“That guy’s got a serious weight problem. Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please,” he said. “Got a bigger problem than I do.
The comment seems a bit rich coming from Trump, who himself is overweight and has a famous aversion to exercise and attraction to McDonalds.
Trump to supporter at rally: “That guy’s got a serious weight problem” pic.twitter.com/SGX6aTDMXW
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 16, 2019