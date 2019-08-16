Trump Accidentally Fat Shames One Of His Own Supporters At Rally

Latest
Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America
By
August 16, 2019 8:31 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump’s Thursday night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire was briefly interrupted by protesters.

According to the Associated Press, as they were led out, a man wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt shook his fist in support of the President. But from the stage, Trump mistook the fan as one of the hecklers.

“That guy’s got a serious weight problem. Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please,” he said. “Got a bigger problem than I do.

The comment seems a bit rich coming from Trump, who himself is overweight and has a famous aversion to exercise and attraction to McDonalds.

