In Newly Found Free Time, King Is Introducing The ‘Diamond And Silk Act’

on June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
June 10, 2019 3:48 pm

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) hasn’t yet wormed his way back onto any of his congressional committees — so he’s using his free time to introduce the “Diamond and Silk Act.”

The legislation, per a press release, would redistribute funds for sanctuary cities to programs benefitting the homeless.

A HuffPost reporter spotted the legislative effort:

The press conference is slated for Wednesday. King has long been a fan of Diamond and Silk, YouTube personalities and huge President Donald Trump fans, inviting them to the State of the Union this year.

