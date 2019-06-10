In Newly Found Free Time, King Is Introducing The ‘Diamond And Silk Act’

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) hasn’t yet wormed his way back onto any of his congressional committees — so he’s using his free time to introduce the “Diamond and Silk Act.”

The legislation, per a press release, would redistribute funds for sanctuary cities to programs benefitting the homeless.

A HuffPost reporter spotted the legislative effort:

Rep. Steve King (i.e. the white supremacist banned from serving on committees anymore) is holding a press conference to announce that he’s introducing… the Diamond and Silk Act. pic.twitter.com/25WuCCaAef — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 10, 2019

The press conference is slated for Wednesday. King has long been a fan of Diamond and Silk, YouTube personalities and huge President Donald Trump fans, inviting them to the State of the Union this year.