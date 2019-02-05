Steve King Will Bring Diamond Of Diamond & Silk To SOTU

Despite condemnation from Republicans and Democrats alike for his white supremacy comments last month, Rep. Steve King (R-IA) says he will attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night with special guest Lynette Hardaway — better known as Diamond of Diamond & Silk.

King said in a tweet Tuesday that he has only one ticket to the SOTU, which he is giving to Diamond after she “won the coin toss.”

Diamond & Silk, the pro-Trump YouTubers-turned-conservative-stars, recently launched their own commentary show on Fox News’ new streaming service “Fox Nation.”