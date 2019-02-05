Steve King Will Bring Diamond Of Diamond & Silk To SOTU

Despite condemnation from Republicans and Democrats alike for his white supremacy comments last month, Rep. Steve King (R-IA) says he will attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night with special guest Lynette Hardaway — better known as Diamond of Diamond & Silk.
King said in a tweet Tuesday that he has only one ticket to the SOTU, which he is giving to Diamond after she “won the coin toss.”
Diamond & Silk, the pro-Trump YouTubers-turned-conservative-stars, recently launched their own commentary show on Fox News’ new streaming service “Fox Nation.”
Having only one ticket, I invited one of two guests for the State of the Union tonight, #sotu Lynnette Hardaway & Rochelle Richardson, otherwise know as Diamond & Silk. Diamond won the coin toss. Both will be my guest speakers at COS in the morning. pic.twitter.com/bCutypAOoJ
— Steve King (@SteveKingIA) February 5, 2019