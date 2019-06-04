news Russia Probe

Steny Hoyer Says Dems Should Subpoena Mueller For Testimony

WASHINGTON, DC - January 30: House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) leaves the House of Representatives Chamber after President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
Pete Marovich/Getty Images North America
By
June 4, 2019 2:13 pm

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said on Tuesday that Democrats should issue a subpoena to special counsel Robert Mueller if he refuses to testify on his Russia probe to the House.

“The Judiciary Committee, I know, is talking to Mr. Mueller and hopefully they’ll reach an agreement,” Hoyer told reporters during a weekly press briefing, according to The Hill. “But he may want a subpoena, in which case I think we ought to issue a subpoena.”

And if Mueller just doesn’t want to testify?

“I think we ought to issue a subpoena anyway, personally,” Hoyer said.

The House majority leader said that questioning is “an important fact-finding pursuit.”

While Mueller hasn’t explicitly refused to testify in front of Congress, he did state last week that any testimony that he’d give wouldn’t provide any additional information on his investigation than what he already detailed in his report.

Democrats were dissatisfied by Mueller’s reserved comments, and House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Sunday that he’d recommend a subpoena if the special counsel wouldn’t come forward to Congress voluntarily.

