Steny Hoyer Says Dems Should Subpoena Mueller For Testimony

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said on Tuesday that Democrats should issue a subpoena to special counsel Robert Mueller if he refuses to testify on his Russia probe to the House.

“The Judiciary Committee, I know, is talking to Mr. Mueller and hopefully they’ll reach an agreement,” Hoyer told reporters during a weekly press briefing, according to The Hill. “But he may want a subpoena, in which case I think we ought to issue a subpoena.”

And if Mueller just doesn’t want to testify?

“I think we ought to issue a subpoena anyway, personally,” Hoyer said.

The House majority leader said that questioning is “an important fact-finding pursuit.”

While Mueller hasn’t explicitly refused to testify in front of Congress, he did state last week that any testimony that he’d give wouldn’t provide any additional information on his investigation than what he already detailed in his report.

Democrats were dissatisfied by Mueller’s reserved comments, and House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Sunday that he’d recommend a subpoena if the special counsel wouldn’t come forward to Congress voluntarily.