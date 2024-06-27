Sotomayor Blasts Majority For ‘Unleashing Chaos’ With New, 6-3 Anti-Agency Decision

Latest
June 27, 2024 10:43 a.m.
The Supreme Court on Thursday extended its record of anti-agency rulings, this time upending how the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adjudicates some of its cases — a process blessed by Congress. 

This undermining of both agency and congressional power demonstrates a danger beyond curtailing how the SEC can go after fraudsters, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent, joined by her two liberal colleagues.

“The majority today upends longstanding precedent and the established practice of its coequal partners in our tripartite system of Government,” she wrote. “Because the Court fails to act as a neutral umpire when it rewrites established rules in the manner it does today, I respectfully dissent.” 

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in concurrence, joined by Justice Clarence Thomas.  

The conservatives telegraphed their intent to come down this way during November’s oral arguments, their hostility towards the government’s position all the more notable given that the SEC was established and its powers strengthened during periods of glaring malpractice by financial institutions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Read the ruling here:

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
  1. But of course all those million dollar checks coming the Justices way is not corruption because is not a bribe is gratitude.

  2. Avatar for tpr tpr says:

    Mitch McConnell is the gravedigger of democracy, and John Roberts drives the hearse.

  3. This is so vile, it makes me ill:

    The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a controversial proposed Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that would have provided billions of dollars to help address the nation’s opioid crisis in exchange for protecting the family that owns the company from future lawsuits.

    Justice Brown joined the majority; Kavanaugh did not. Interesting combination.

