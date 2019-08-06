Latest
President Donald Trump talks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
13 mins ago
Trump Sues To Block Law Requiring Tax Returns Release To Appear On Ballot
19 mins ago
NY AG Sets Sights On NRA Board Of Directors
24 mins ago
Trump Plans To Visit El Paso. He Still Hasn’t Paid His Debt To The City, By The Way.
news

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown Won’t Meet With Trump When POTUS Visits Dayton

Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America
By
August 6, 2019 3:20 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said on Tuesday that he won’t meet with President Donald Trump during his visit to Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday due to Trump’s “racist rhetoric” and “total unwillingness” to address gun control.

“I will not be there with him,” Brown told SiriusXM radio host Joe Madison on “The Joe Madison Show.”

“I don’t have any interest because of what he’s done on this, total unwillingness to address the issue of guns, his racist rhetoric,” the Democratic senator continued. “I don’t know what he’s going to say and do there. I mean I welcome him to the state in some sense, but not about this.”

Brown said he hopes Trump apologizes for “his racist rhetoric and his divisive tones.”

Trump plans to visit both Dayton and El Paso, Texas on Wednesday after both cities experienced mass shootings over the weekend that killed a total of 31 people.

During his press conference responding to the shootings, Trump leaned on the now-predictable Republican talking point about gun violence: that mental illness is to blame for the massacres, not guns.

“Mental illness and hatred pull the trigger, not the gun,” Trump said.

Listen to Brown’s comments below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: