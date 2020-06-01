Latest
39 mins ago
Trump’s Effort To Designate Antifa ‘A Terrorist Organization’ Too Half-Baked To Analyze
41 mins ago
The Secret, Absurd World Of Coronavirus Mask Traders And Middlemen Trying To Get Rich Off Government Money
2 hours ago
MN Police Used Neck Restraints That Left 44 People Unconscious Since 2015

Sheriff’s Deputies Raised Pro-Police Flag At OH County Jail During Police Brutality Protests

PORTLAND, ME - APRIL 8: Tim Seavey of Westbrook holds a Thin Blue Line flag next to grandson Ladainian Seavey on Tuesday at Harbor View Memorial Park as a motorcade accompanies fallen Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell’s casket across Casco Bay Bridge toward his funeral at Cross Insurance Arena. Seavey, who flies the flag year round at home, said he brough his grandson to the processional to teach him about respect for law enforcement. (Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer)
PORTLAND, ME - APRIL 8: Tim Seavey of Westbrook holds a Thin Blue Line flag next to grandson Ladainian Seavey on Tuesday at Harbor View Memorial Park as a motorcade accompanies fallen Maine State Police detective Ben... PORTLAND, ME - APRIL 8: Tim Seavey of Westbrook holds a Thin Blue Line flag next to grandson Ladainian Seavey on Tuesday at Harbor View Memorial Park as a motorcade accompanies fallen Maine State Police detective Ben Campbells casket across Casco Bay Bridge toward his funeral at Cross Insurance Arena. Seavey, who flies the flag year round at home, said he brough his grandson to the processional to teach him about respect for law enforcement. (Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 1, 2020 3:02 p.m.

The Hamilton County, Ohio sheriff’s office on Sunday acknowledged flying a “Thin Blue Line” flag over the county jail in Cincinnati, as protesters there and around the country demonstrated against police brutality.

In a tweet, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office claimed that the American flag flying above the Hamilton County Justice Center, in Cincinnati, had been stolen “during the Vandalism” there. The office also acknowledged that sheriff’s deputies had raised the altered black, white and blue version of the American flag. The Thin Blue Line Flag has come to represent the “Blue Lives Matter,” pro-police movement popularized in response to Black Lives Matter.

The Cincinnati Police Department officer referenced in the tweet was wearing a ballistic helmet when it was hit by bullet in the early morning hours Sunday. The officer was not injured, according to police.

Photos of the Thin Blue Line flag, which popped up on Facebook and Reddit before the sheriff’s confirmation, drew condemnations from activists and local officials.

“Should have been replaced with American flag immediately,” Cincinnati City Council President Chris Seelbach wrote on Twitter in response to the sheriff’s office’s tweet. “Not replaced with a politically charged blue lives matter flag when thousands are protesting in our streets because #BlackLivesMatter Sheriff Neil has only made things worse. Again.”

“I know I am not alone in my view that flying the flag was provocative and inappropriate, especially in the context this weekend’s events,” Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus wrote Monday.

Thin Blue Line USA, which sells the flags and other pro-police merchandise, says the flag celebrates the “thankless work” done by law enforcement.

“[T]he black space above the blue line represents society, order and peace, while the black below, crime, anarchy, and chaos,” the company says on its website. “The Thin Blue Line running between them, ‘law enforcement,’ separates the two, keeping crime separated from society.”

Even when the nation isn’t roiled by coast-to-coast protests against police brutality, the flag has proven divisive when flown on government property. And even among advocates for members of law enforcement, some view the flag as a “desecration” of the actual American flag.

The flag has also at times been displayed by members of the extremist far-right and was spotted among protesters at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30