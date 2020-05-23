Latest
2 hours ago
Oops: WH Press Secretary Accidentally Flaunts Trump’s Bank Info During Briefing
Attorney Dana Nessel, surrounded by her family, announces her bid for Michigan Attorney General in Braun Court Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/TNS)
3 hours ago
Michigan AG Accuses Trump Of Having A ‘Real Issue’ With Women Leading State
22 hours ago
ICYMI: Weekend Reads From TPM

Sessions Finally Fires Back At Trump: ‘You’re Damn Fortunate’ I Did My Job

on August 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during an event at the Justice Department on August 4, 2017. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
May 23, 2020 10:28 a.m.

Jeff Sessions, the besieged former attorney general to President Donald Trump and now-Alabama senate primary candidate, has reached his breaking point.

Trump, who has relentlessly bashed Sessions for recusing himself from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, once again put his ex-attorney general on blast via Twitter on Friday night.

“Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down,” the President tweeted. “That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!”

That was apparently the final straw for the long-suffering Sessions, who had meekly tolerated his former boss’s attacks up until that point.

“.@realdonaldtrump Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law,” the senate candidate tweeted in response. “I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration.”

“Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do,” he continued.

It was an unexpectedly bold rebuke from Sessions, who has long endured the President’s verbal assaults as he fights against his GOP primary rival, Tommy Tuberville, to win over heavily pro-Trump Alabama.

But Trump has show zero mercy to his former top official, whose recusal paved the way for Mueller’s probe, and has taken every step to sabotage Sessions’ bid for Senate by endorsing Tuberville, having his presidential reelection campaign send a frosty letter telling Sessions to stop tying himself to Trump, and glorying in the candidate’s failure to reach a majority in the primary race.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30