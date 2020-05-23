Sessions Finally Fires Back At Trump: ‘You’re Damn Fortunate’ I Did My Job

Jeff Sessions, the besieged former attorney general to President Donald Trump and now-Alabama senate primary candidate, has reached his breaking point.

Trump, who has relentlessly bashed Sessions for recusing himself from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, once again put his ex-attorney general on blast via Twitter on Friday night.

“Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down,” the President tweeted. “That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!”

That was apparently the final straw for the long-suffering Sessions, who had meekly tolerated his former boss’s attacks up until that point.

“.@realdonaldtrump Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law,” the senate candidate tweeted in response. “I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration.”

“Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do,” he continued.

It was an unexpectedly bold rebuke from Sessions, who has long endured the President’s verbal assaults as he fights against his GOP primary rival, Tommy Tuberville, to win over heavily pro-Trump Alabama.

But Trump has show zero mercy to his former top official, whose recusal paved the way for Mueller’s probe, and has taken every step to sabotage Sessions’ bid for Senate by endorsing Tuberville, having his presidential reelection campaign send a frosty letter telling Sessions to stop tying himself to Trump, and glorying in the candidate’s failure to reach a majority in the primary race.