Trump Campaign Urges Sessions To Stop Promoting His Ties To The President

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is once again finding himself in hot water with President Trump as he runs for Senate in Alabama.

According to a New York Times report Thursday afternoon, Trump’s campaign sent a letter to Sessions urging him to stop “misleadingly” promote his support of the President as part of his campaign. The letter also said called Sessions’ claim that he’s a top supporter of the President “delusional.”

“The Trump campaign has learned that your U.S. Senate campaign is circulating mailers like the one I have enclosed, in which you misleadingly promote your connections to and ‘support’ of President Trump,” Michael Glassner, the Trump campaign’s chief operating officer, wrote in the letter sent on Tuesday and obtained by the Times.

Trump endorsed former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville in the Alabama Senate race. Tuberville will face Sessions in the Republican runoff, challenging Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.

Glassner also takes aim at Sessions’ letter and donor form mentioning Trump by name 22 times and for making “the delusional assertion” that he is “Trump’s #1 supporter.”

“We only assume your campaign is doing this to confuse President Trump’s loyal supporters in Alabama into believing the president supports your candidacy in the upcoming primary runoff election,” Glassner wrote, according to the Times. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The Times reported that the letter states that Trump and his campaign “unambiguously endorse” Tuberville,” and that they “do not support your efforts to return to the U.S. Senate.”

TPM reached out to Sessions’ campaign for comment and will update this post if we hear back.