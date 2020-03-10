Trump Endorses Sessions’ AL Senate Primary Opponent

President Trump can’t stop kicking dirt in his former attorney general’s face.

On Tuesday night, Trump tweeted his support for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ rival in the GOP Alabama Senate primary — former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

….(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

Sessions found himself in a runoff against Tuberville after his dismal performance in Super Tuesday last week, which prompted Trump to slam his former attorney general in a Wednesday morning tweet by erroneously claiming that Sessions recused himself “on FIRST DAY in office.” Sessions recused himself in March 2017; he was confirmed in February.

Last year, Sessions told Fox News that Trump is “not going to attack me in the race,” referring to his Alabama Senate run, and that he was “certainly going to hope [that an endorsement from Trump] will happen.”