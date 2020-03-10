Latest
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 6: House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., attends a news conference in the Capitol on the Voting Rights Advancement Act on Friday, December 6, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Trump Endorses Sessions’ AL Senate Primary Opponent

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) attend a panel discussion on an opioid and drug abuse in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)
March 10, 2020 10:57 p.m.
President Trump can’t stop kicking dirt in his former attorney general’s face.

On Tuesday night, Trump tweeted his support for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ rival in the GOP Alabama Senate primary — former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Sessions found himself in a runoff against Tuberville after his dismal performance in Super Tuesday last week, which prompted Trump to slam his former attorney general in a Wednesday morning tweet by erroneously claiming that Sessions recused himself “on FIRST DAY in office.” Sessions recused himself in March 2017; he was confirmed in February.

Last year, Sessions told Fox News that Trump is “not going to attack me in the race,” referring to his Alabama Senate run, and that he was “certainly going to hope [that an endorsement from Trump] will happen.”

