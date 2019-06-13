Latest
news

Seattle Times Reporter Resigns After Probe Into Gross DMs To Female Writer

By
June 13, 2019 1:52 pm

Seattle Times reporter Mike Rosenberg has resigned following the news outlet’s investigation into allegations of him sexual harassing a female journalist on Twitter.

Rosenberg, who covered the housing beat, resigned on Friday.

Lindsay Taylor, the Seattle Times consumer marketing manager, confirmed to TPM that Rosenberg had resigned after the Times had finished its investigation. Taylor also said that Rosenberg left voluntarily.

When TPM asked if the Times had planned to fire Rosenberg, Taylor said only the outlet’s human resources department had the details of the investigation, which couldn’t be disclosed due to it being a “personal matter.”

The Times suspended Rosenberg over a month ago after freelance journalist Talia Jane posted screenshots of several Twitter messages he’d sent her, including one that said “there is so much cum on your face.”

He claimed afterward that the messages “weren’t supposed to go to her.”

