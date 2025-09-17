Latest
5 hours ago
Texas Congressman Says Trans People Need To Be Taken ‘Off The Streets’ After Charlie Kirk Shooting
1 day ago
New Supreme Court Term Will Go All In On Anti-Trans Panic
’ve compared social media to a dangerous psychological experiment, a hallucination machine, a funhouse mirror, a digital sewer—but nothing captures the ludicrous insults, moral injuries, and delusions that millions of us avidly produce and consume online.
2 days ago
Republicans Are Using an Arcane Oversight Rule to Permanently Dismantle Federal Land Protections

Schumer Says Dems Will Demand a Halt to White House’s Spending Freezes After All

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks with reporters outside of the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on September 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. Schumer announced that he f... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks with reporters outside of the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on September 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. Schumer announced that he filed an amendment to the annual defense bill that would force the Justice Department to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, setting up a procedural vote that could put Republicans on record over transparency regarding the Epstein files. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 17, 2025 10:35 a.m.
Updated September 17, 2025 11:06 a.m.
49
Start your day with TPM. 
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Congressional Democrats are expected to release their own, alternative continuing resolution today, which will include language to fight back against the Trump White House’s lawless impoundments and pocket rescission.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday morning said Democrats want to make sure that “the process that we go through is real” — that the funding agreement they come to will be honored by the White House.  

Schumer and other Democrats have been vocal for months around this issue, saying that they are willing to fund the government in a bipartisan way, but they worry that any deal they make will then be broken by the Trump administration as it continues to not spend federal funding as Congress has authorized it — effectively making any government funding deal pointless.

“In other words, right now, [Russell Vought] and the Trump administration, with rescissions, with impoundments, with pocket rescissions, can just undo almost unilaterally anything the Congress does,” Schumer said during an MSNBC interview. “We said that’s ridiculous and that shouldn’t happen. So we’re going to do that.”

Individual Democrats have publicly questioned whether they can trust that a potential government funding deal would be honored by both the White House and congressional Republicans. But Democrats have not previously officially indicated they would include provisions to protect agreed-on spending from impoundment and rescissions.

The Democratic CR comes in response to the “clean” short-term stopgap bill text that House Republicans released on Tuesday. Republicans’ 91-page measure would keep the government funded through Nov. 21 but it does not include any health care provisions that Democrats have been demanding in exchange for their support.

The Republican CR includes $30 million for lawmaker security in the wake of the recent killings of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk and Democratic state lawmakers and $58 million for security assistance for the Supreme Court and the executive branch, which was reportedly a request from the White House. The measure also includes a so-called “D.C. fix” that would allow the district to spend its full budget. This would essentially reverse the $1.1 billion cut to Washington, D.C.’s budget that House Republicans included in the last CR to keep the government open in March.

The Democratic proposal will also include “a broad base” of health care provisions, House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) told reporters outside the House floor Tuesday.

Democrats in both chambers have been pushing for a deal that would extend the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) enhanced premium tax credits — which are set to expire at the end of 2025 — in exchange for their votes on a potential CR. Democratic leadership indicated Wednesday morning that their proposed CR will include much more than just an extension of the Obamacare subsidies.

“We have seen the enormous damage done to the American people by some of the proposals and things that have been passed by Trump and the Republican Congress. We see it with health care, we see it with tariffs, we see it with energy costs,” Schumer said Wednesday morning, adding that the CR text “will have very strong protections that meet the needs of the American people and make their lives better.”

The Democratic CR is unlikely to get any Republican support though it will lay out Democrats’ demands — which Republicans claim have so-far been vague and non-specific. Ultimately, Republicans, who are in control of both the upper and lower chamber, will have to negotiate with Democrats as they need a handful of votes from them in the Senate to avoid a government shutdown.

49
Start your day with TPM. 
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
49
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for jmacaz jmacaz says:

    Hopefully Schumer holds strong.

  2. Okay, we have a start. Here’s hoping the Backbone Fairy is making nightly visits across the whole Democratic party.

  3. I doubt this would have happened without all the public pressure on the top Dems to stiffen up and fight.

    Public opinion matters.

    Screw defeatism. Keep pushing.

  4. Yes, We are the Backbone Fairy.

  5. Hallelujah…

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

43 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for naticktom Avatar for ric_gerace Avatar for zandru Avatar for becca656 Avatar for darcy Avatar for martinheldt Avatar for grandpajoe Avatar for califdemdreamer Avatar for jwr12 Avatar for wintermoon Avatar for charlie6 Avatar for bmethven Avatar for brian512 Avatar for tommbombadil Avatar for mortimer Avatar for cub_calloway Avatar for jrw Avatar for davidn Avatar for bcgister Avatar for someoneinpdx Avatar for Fire_Joni_Ernst Avatar for IBecameACitizenforthis Avatar for marciaann

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor for News:
Deputy Editor for Audience and Strategy:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: