22 hours ago
Trump’s Pick to Help Run the FBI Has a History of Prosecuting Influential Democrats
2 days ago
Trump and Allies Weakened DC Into an Easier Occupation Target
4 days ago
Exclusive: The University of Michigan Will End Gender-Affirming Care for Minors Amid Trump Admin Legal Onslaught

Democrats Predict Shutdown After Trump Tries to Snatch Congress’ Most Important Power

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listens during a news conference alongside other House and Senate Appropriation Democratic committee members in the Ohio Clock Corridor of the U.S. Capitol Building on July 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.
By
|
August 29, 2025 11:19 a.m.
Updated August 29, 2025 11:37 a.m.
Congressional Democrats point to skyrocketing odds of a government shutdown Friday after President Trump announced that he’ll unilaterally take back money Congress had already appropriated for foreign aid, according to multiple outlets. 

“As the country stares down next month’s government funding deadline on September 30th, it is clear neither President Trump nor Congressional Republicans have any plan to avoid a painful and entirely unnecessary shutdown,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement. 

The move forces members of Congress to confront a question that has lingered over the legislative branch all year: What is the point of the two parties negotiating a federal budget if the executive branch insists it has the power to unilaterally determine what funds get spent? In this case, the administration seeks to make use of a loophole it claims it has discovered to refuse to spend funds appropriated by Congress. 

The unprecedented gambit goes even further than what unfolded in July, when the White House sought to cancel money Congress had already approved. Then, at least, lawmakers voted on the rescission, which required only 50 votes and passed with only Republican support. This time, Trump isn’t bothering to get congressional Republicans’ sign-off. This new so-called pocket rescission totals $4.9 billion, according to the Office of Management and Budget.

“Any effort to rescind appropriated funds without congressional approval is a clear violation of the law,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), the Senate’s head appropriator, said in a Friday statement. She pointed to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) finding that pocket rescissions are illegal under the Impoundment Control Act, as well as Congress’ power of the purse. The GAO, an independent watchdog agency within the legislative branch, has repeatedly stated that pocket rescissions are illegal

“Republicans should not accept Russ Vought’s brazen attempt to usurp their own power. No president has a line item veto — and certainly not a retroactive line item veto,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), the head Democratic appropriator, said in a statement, calling it an “absurd, illegal ploy” to “steal” lawmakers’ congressional power.

Vought, the director of the OMB, has led the charge on pocket rescissions, telegraphing for months his intention to request the rescission once the clock wound down on the fiscal year. Under the administration’s untested theory of the case, the timing loophole lets the President zero out any already allocated funds he chooses. 

“I refuse to label Vought’s gambit a ‘pocket rescission’ because it gives his unlawful attempt to steal the promises Congress enacted an air of legitimacy it does not deserve,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), the head Democratic appropriator in the House, said in a Friday statement.

Experts are dubious that even this ultra-conservative Supreme Court will sign off on such a brazen defiance of the separation of powers, with one telling TPM he doubts the gambit will get “a single vote” from the justices.

The move also strips the minority of what little power it usually has to demand concessions in exchange for votes during the appropriations process. 

“Trump is rooting for a shutdown,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) tweeted Friday morning. “He knows he has created a huge problem because now any budget deal with Republicans isn’t worth the paper it’s written on. He’s not even pretending to follow the law.” 

Even some congressional Republicans, beyond Collins, have criticized the gambit — though they’ve had a tendency this term to fall in line notwithstanding initial reservations. 

“I have personally told Mr. Vought that I think that would be a mistake,” Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) told reporters last month.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24) is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
  1. I wish I had faith in Schumer, but he can cave with the worst of them.

  2. Avatar for dave48 dave48 says:

    Trump will then declare that a Congressional shutdown is a national emergency giving him the excuse he wants to declare martial law. Congressional Republicans and SCOTUS will back him on this decision, of course. Sigh.

    I can just imagine his speech right now:

    A government shutdown is an unprecedented act that has never before happened in the entire history of the US! This lawless act of Congress has forced me to declare Martial Law!

    He’ll then trail off on some crazy tangent about how wind turbines and solar panels cause sharknados, or something to that effect.

  3. Hey Mikey then where is DonOLD going to get the money to festoon the WH with all those Home Depot golden gewgaws?

  4. Except DonOLD will declare Marshall Law, and wear a cowboy hat and of course a gold star badge.

  5. Avatar for jrw jrw says:

    Russell Vought and Stephen Miller are the two sociopaths who really drive this regime.

    One of Schumer’s “sternly worded letters” is not going to do the trick in fighting this ratfuckery.

    Bring on the shutdown.

