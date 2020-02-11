Latest
12 mins ago
READ: DOJ Files New Watered Down Sentencing Memo For Roger Stone
1 hour ago
Trump Reversing Stone Sentencing Recommendation Would Be ‘Abuse Of Power,’ Schiff Says
2 hours ago
Three Prosecutors On Roger Stone Case Bail After DOJ Sentencing Reversal

Schumer Calls For Probe Into Reports DOJ Will Change Roger Stone Sentencing Recommendation

US Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrives to speak to the press after the Senate voted against subpoenaing new witnesses and documents during the impeachment proceedings against the US president on January 31, ... US Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrives to speak to the press after the Senate voted against subpoenaing new witnesses and documents during the impeachment proceedings against the US president on January 31, 2020 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. - The Senate voted 51-49 along party lines to turn back Democrat efforts to call former White House national security advisor and other Trump aides to testify. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 11, 2020 4:23 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Tuesday called for an investigation into reports that federal prosecutors plan to reverse their recommended prison sentence for President Donald Trump’s friend and adviser Roger Stone.

“This situation has all the indicia of improper political interference in a criminal prosecution,” the senator wrote in a letter to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz Tuesday.

“I therefore request that you immediately investigate this matter to determine how and why the Stone sentencing recommendations were countermanded, which Justice Department officials made this decision, and which White House officials were involved.”

Stone in November was found guilty of all seven counts against him, including obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering. Prosecutors on Monday recommended up to nine years’ imprisonment for Stone, but after an angry tweet from Trump, several outlets reported that the Justice Department would scale back its sentencing recommendation.

Former prosecutors told TPM they were stunned by the development, and two career prosecutors on the Stone case, Aaron Zelinsky and Jonathan Kravis, informed the court Tuesday that they were withdrawing from the case and leaving their positions at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. (Zelinsky remains an assistant U.S. attorney in Baltimore.)

Schumer on Tuesday urged Horowitz  “to conduct an expedited review of this urgent matter and issue a public report with your findings and recommendations as soon as possible.”

This post has been updated.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: