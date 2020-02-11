Reports: DOJ To Make Extraordinary Reversal On Tough Sentence For Roger Stone

Latest
on September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Roger Stone, former advisor to President Trump arrives to appear before the House Intelligence Committee, September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. The committee is investigating alleged Ru... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Roger Stone, former advisor to President Trump arrives to appear before the House Intelligence Committee, September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. The committee is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 11, 2020 12:18 p.m.
The Justice Department is expected to file a new sentencing memo Tuesday walking back its one-day old recommendation that Roger Stone serve seven to nine years in prison, Fox News reported.

The report, based on a senior DOJ source, comes less than 24 hours after federal prosecutors in D.C. filed a sentencing memo for Stone calculating the guidelines for his sentence to be between 87-108 months.

The senior DOJ official told Fox News that the Justice Department was “shocked” by the memo and that the recommendation was “not what had been briefed to the Department.”

“The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate to Mr. Stone’s offenses,” the DOJ source said, according to the report, while claiming that the decision to walk back the recommendation was made before President Trump tweeted that it was a “miscarriage of justice.”

The AP has confirmed Fox News’ report.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office in D.C. declined to comment when reached by TPM. Stone’s attorneys also did not have any comment.

