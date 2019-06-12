news Russia Probe

Schiff Threatens To Subpoena FBI On Russian Election Meddling Investigation

Mario Tama/Getty Images North America
By
June 12, 2019 12:40 pm

House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday threatened to subpoena the FBI for documents on the agency’s counterintelligence probe into Russia’s election meddling, according to the Hill.

After the committee had three former FBI officials testify on counterintelligence efforts against election interference in wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, a reportedly frustrated Schiff emerged from the hearing to tell reporters that he’s had enough of the agency’s secrecy over such efforts.

“We are determined to get answers and we are running out of patience,” the chairman said.

Politico reporter Kyle Cheney and CNN’s Josh Campbell confirmed Schiff’s comments:

