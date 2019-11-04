Latest
Schiff Says WH Staffer No-Shows Are ‘Further Evidence’ Of Trump’s Obstruction

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Select Committee on Intelligence Committee, speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on October 08, 2019. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
By
|
November 4, 2019 1:15 p.m.
House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) declared on Monday that four White House staffers’ refusal to appear for their scheduled hearings that day will only serve as more evidence of President Donald Trump’s attempt to obstruct justice.

Robert Blair, who serves as White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s top adviser, and top Office of Management and Budget official Brian McCormack both skipped their depositions in the House impeachment investigation.

“This will be further evidence of an effort by the administration to obstruct the lawful and constitutional duties of Congress,” Schiff told reporters.

The Democratic lawmaker noted reports that National Security lawyers Michael Ellis and John Eisenberg also plan to defy subpoenas and ditch their scheduled depositions later on Monday.

“This will only go further add to the body of evidence on a potential obstruction of Congress charge against the President,” he said.

Watch Schiff below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
