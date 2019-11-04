All Four White House Officials Scheduled To Testify Monday Plan Not To Show Up

All four of the White House officials who are scheduled to appear before House investigators on Monday do not plan to show up to testify, CNN and Politico Playbook reported.

It’s been previously reported that Robert Blair, a top adviser to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and Brian McCormack, a top official at the Office of Management and Budget, don’t plan to appear on Monday. A source with knowledge of the situation told CNN that National Security Council lawyers Michael Ellis and John Eisenberg won’t appear on Monday either. As administration have testified over the past month, Eisenberg’s role in the decision to lock the Ukraine call in a top-secret vault has become increasing clear.

Eisenberg is reportedly a no-show due to executive privilege, an administration official told CNN. That same official said Blair, McCormack and Ellis won’t appear because they won’t be able to have an administration lawyer at the hearing.

In addition to Monday’s no-shows, Energy Secretary Rick Perry doesn’t intend to show up to his deposition on Wednesday and two other Office of Management and Budget officials — Michael Duffey and Russell Vought — scheduled to appear later this week won’t show up either.