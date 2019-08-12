Latest
Scarborough Tries To Clean Up Epstein Conspiracy Theory Comments

at The National Archives on July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Shannon Finney/WireImage
By
August 12, 2019 11:51 am
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough has been on the defense since his Saturday tweets implying that the suicide explanation for Jeffrey Epstein’s death seemed “predictably … Russian.”

Scarborough has called his comments “glib” and defended the comments in response to questions and criticisms from reporters over the weekend. On his show Monday, Scarborough echoed his “glib” defense and tried to clarify the comments:

“It makes no sense. There’s no way that the Justice Department should have left this man sitting in that jail cell by himself and there is no explanation that the attorney general, there’s no explanation the Bureau of Prisons can give,” Scarborough said. “There’s no explanation that anyone can give to explain why he was and whether that launches a million conspiracy theories or not, this attorney general and this President have a lot to answer for.”

Watch Scarborough attempt to clarify his Epstein comments below:

Before that, Scarborough spent some time online over the weekend responding to criticism from journalists for suggesting there was a Russian connection to Epstein’s death.

Scarborough on Sunday doubled down on his “glib” defense in response to The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald and former New York Times reporter Kurt Eichenwald.

Scarborough ultimately sarcastically tweeted that he does not think Russians killed Epstein.

Scarborough was back on the defense Monday morning, reiterating his skepticism of the official account of Epstein’s “inexplicable death” via Twitter.

