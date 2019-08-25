Anthony Scaramucci Shows Up At A Charity Event Headlined By Joe Biden

Latest
Alisa Molotova/Getty Images Europe
By
August 25, 2019 1:17 pm
Anthony Scaramucci, a former longtime friend of President Donald Trump and ex-White House communications director, was spotted at a charity event headlined by 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Saturday.

CBS News reporter Ben Mitchell tweeted a photo of Scaramucci, aka “The Mooch,” at the Blue Dream Gala hosted by the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons–where Biden happened to give the main speech.

Scaramucci denied that his presence signaled support for Biden’s campaign, saying he’s still a “registered Republican.”

“I haven’t switch my support to Vice President Joe Biden,” he told reporters. “But I will be working to find a nominee to challenge Donald Trump because he’s lost his mind. And we’ve got to get somebody in there before we lose the election in 2020.”

Scaramucci and Trump had a public falling out last week when the President called the former White House aide a “nut job” for questioning Trump’s fitness to serve. The Mooch fired back with a Washington Post op-ed urging Republicans to speak out against Trump and “help save the country from his depredations.”

