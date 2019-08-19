Latest
14 mins ago
‘We’ll See’: Trump Seems To Cool On Background Checks After Pushing For Them
1 hour ago
Trump Clearly Feels Betrayed By Latest Fox Poll: ‘I Don’t Know What’s Happening’
1 hour ago
Biden To Skip Second Major Party Meeting, 13 Other Candidates Will Attend
news 2020 Elections

Trump Starts Morning By Blasting ‘Nut Job’ Scaramucci

Ariel Schalit/AP
By
August 19, 2019 9:13 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

In a predictable turn of events, President Donald Trump unleashed his anger at his short-lived communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who went on CNN Monday morning to advocate for Republicans replacing the President on the 2020 ballot.

Scaramucci predicted that a “trove” of likeminded Republicans would reveal themselves in “middle to late fall.” He declined to name any possible contenders to replace Trump on the ballot.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: