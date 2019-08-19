Trump Starts Morning By Blasting ‘Nut Job’ Scaramucci

In a predictable turn of events, President Donald Trump unleashed his anger at his short-lived communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who went on CNN Monday morning to advocate for Republicans replacing the President on the 2020 ballot.

….got fired. Wrote a very nice book about me just recently. Now the book is a lie? Said his wife was driving him crazy, “something big” was happening with her. Getting divorced. He was a mental wreck. We didn’t want him around. Now Fake News puts him on like he was my buddy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

Scaramucci predicted that a “trove” of likeminded Republicans would reveal themselves in “middle to late fall.” He declined to name any possible contenders to replace Trump on the ballot.